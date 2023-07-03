Headlined by the Fainu brothers, Latu and Samuela, NSWRL has announced the team that will take on Queensland in the U19s State of Origin match.

The team, coached by 2004 NRL premiership winner and Blues icon Andrew Ryan, will aim for back-to-back wins against rivals Queensland after defeating them 32-4 in 2022 at Leichhardt Oval.

The Penrith Panthers have the most players in the team, with four; Harrison Hassett, Jesse McLean, Billy Scott and Luron Patea.

Three of them, Hassett, McLean and Scott, were all members of the Panthers premiership-winning SG Ball team from last season.

After being in the news lately due to links with the Wests Tigers, Latu Fainu and his older brother Samuela Fainu will also be a part of the team.

Samuela is the most experienced player on the team with five NRL games to his name, while Latu has played six games in the NSW Cup and was classified as the highest-paid teenager when he signed a four-year deal at the age of 16.

NSW Under 19s Team

Jake Clydsdale (Canberra Raiders)

Latu Fainu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Samuela Fainu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Joshua Feledy (Wests Tigers)

Ethan Ferguson (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Charlie Guymer (Parramatta Eels)

Harrison Hassett (Penrith Panthers)

Myles Martin (Newcastle Knights)

Jermaine McEwen (Newcastle Knights)

Jesse McLean (Penrith Panthers)

Joash Papalii (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Luron Patea (Penrith Panthers)

Ethan Sanders (Parramatta Eels)

Billy Scott (Penrith Panthers)

Chevy Stewart (Canberra Raiders)

Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

Savelio Tamale (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Nicholas Tsougranis (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Sam Tuivaiti (Parramatta Eels)

Coach: Andrew Ryan

The game will take place on Thursday, 13 July, at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe against Queensland.