Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's season was cut short after he suffered a ruptured ACL in round three, ruling him out for the remainder of the year.

Since then, Fa'asuamaleaui has planned a trip to the US for recovery, where he will participate in a two-week training camp.

The Maroons forward's absence from State of Origin this year was a significant blow for Queensland, as his powerful presence and passion for the game are vital on the biggest stage.

Following the injury, Fa'asuamaleaui began organising the trip to the US, aiming to be fully prepared for the 2025 pre-season.

His visit is to see renowned reconditioning expert Bill Knowles, who has previously helped several NRL stars return from season-ending injuries, including Ryan Papenhuyzen, Tom Trbojevic, and Latrell Mitchell. Fa'asuamaleaui now hopes to regain his peak form in time for next season.

“I think it was the next day after I got injured I tossed it up as a bit of a joke, and then the club have actually pulled through with it and got it all done for me,” Fa'asuamaleaui said to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It's a new environment … you're exposed to a bit more over there; I might bump into other athletes, potentially go to some NFL and NBA games, and see their professionalism and the way they do things. It's a whole new world I haven't seen before.”

Fa'asuamaleaui has shifted his focus to getting physically ready for a big 2024 season, with hopes that the Gold Coast Titans can bounce back and make a finals push after finishing 14th this year.

“It's been a bit up and down, but a lot of positives through it all. Especially being with the family, I spent more time with them, and it's actually weird going away for two weeks,” Fa'asuamaleaui said.

“When I got injured, I thought that leadership role stops with me not being around the team.

“I really found my feet towards the end there, it's all part of the rehab journey – learning how to be a leader even when you're not playing.”

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has made 92 NRL appearances, spending the majority of his career with the Gold Coast Titans, which he will call home for the next four years.