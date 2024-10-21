Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam has checked in for 'professional treatment' after being involved in a car crash on Friday evening.

The crash left Mam - and the occupants of the car he collided with - in hospital, although none were in a serious condition.

No charges have been laid against the Brisbane five-eighth yet, who failed a roadside drug test after the incident.

Queensland police will not take any action until a secondary drug test is returned.

It has now been revealed by News Corp that Mam has checked in for "immediate professional treatment".

“Ezra is extremely remorseful,” a statement from Mam's management provided to The Courier Mail read.

“He is concerned, first and foremost, for the other parties involved and understands the enormity of the current situation.

“He acknowledges he's facing some personal challenges and, following these recent events, has taken a proactive step by seeking immediate professional treatment.

“We will continue to support him throughout this process and will not make any further comments at this time.”

The crash - Mam's second incident this off-season after he was involved in a matter with star fullback Reece Walsh in Bali a fortnight ago - has seen speculation emerge over the star's future at the Broncos.

He will reportedly face the club board this week where the power is available for his contract to be terminated, although it's believed the club won't go that far.

Club CEO Dave Donaghy told 4BC Radio in Brisbane however that no decisions have been made, the incident is being taken seriously, and that Mam has apologised to the club.

“We haven't had a discussion internally in depth, we want to ensure that we've got all the information so we can make the right decision for us,” Donaghy told radio host Peter Fegan.

“But certainly from a club's perspective, we're very disappointed to find ourselves in a position like this.

“In my conversation with Ezra, he's apologised for putting the club in this position, and certainly his concerns have been for the others that were involved in the accident.

“He's a young man, he's a 21 year old – But unfortunately, in this industry, you need to grow up quickly – It's a very privileged role.”