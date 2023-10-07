2023 Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year Ezra Mam has declared he wants to remain at the Brisbane Broncos as he goes off-contract at the end of next season.

In a huge retention for the Broncos, the five-eighth who scored a hat-trick in the Grand Final loss to the Penrith Panthers, in which he became the sixth player in rugby league history to score three tries in a Grand Final, has broken his silence on his rugby league future.

As reported by The Courier Mail, the Brisbane Broncos have offered Ezra Mam's management a new contract offer after the five-eighth declared his aim is to remain playing in Brisbane.

This news comes after Mam will be able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, having only been contracted until the end of the 2024 season.

“That's my aim, to stay here at the Broncos,” Mam said via The Courier Mail.

“I want to start another generation here. It (signing a new deal) would definitely be a great opportunity to jump on the bandwagon here with the other boys and make the Broncos great again.

“Seeing Payne re-sign and all the other boys stay here, it's a huge factor for myself.

“Hopefully we can get that (new) deal done soon. I'll be here for a long time.”

It is understood that the two parties are still in negotiations, but the club would prefer him to sign a long-term contract extension.

The extension will likely be in the range of three to five years, meaning he would remain at Red Hill until at least the end of the 2027 season or possibly longer.

“I love the Broncos because of the culture and the professionalism of the club,” said Mam, who has played 38 NRL games.

“It's a great bond we have here and it's important we keep this team together.

“Keeping that bond means a lot to me and I want to be part of keeping the bond here for a long time.”

On an estimated $250,000 per year, Mam is set to earn a significant wage boost as the club looks to retain one of the stars of the future.