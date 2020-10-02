Sam Burgess has stood down from his development coaching role at the Rabbitohs and Fox League duties following explosive allegations in an exclusive report by The Australian newspaper on Thursday night.

“I have today stood down from all work commitments,” Burgess said.

The report accused the Rabbitohs of covering up drug use, violence and harassment to protect retired star Sam Burgess.

It detailed the extent South Sydney went to to prevent public exposure of his post-season celebrations late in his career.

The Rabbitohs were also accused of using fake identities to hide results for drug tests for illegal substances.

The claims in the report have prompted calls for Burgess to stand down, who has been working on the South Sydney coaching staff this season.

Burgess’ lawyer Mark O’Brien last night blatantly denied the fiery claims in the report.

“The allegations are false and constitute an indefensible defamation against my client,” Mr O’Brien told the newspaper.

“It is apparent sources of the false allegations are those currently in dispute with my client over various issues.”

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys on Friday told The Daily Telegraph that the league would properly investigate the matter.

“Every person in the community deserves due process and natural justice,” V’landys said.

“The allegations have to be tested and we have to undertake an investigation.

“We should have no prejudgement.

“Both Sam and the club should be afforded that.

“And without prejudging this instance, I stress that we have zero tolerance for violence against women or children, and we will never tolerate it.

“But we have to investigate this.

“We can’t not give them the opportunity of due process and natural justice.”

Burgess was hampered by shoulder injuries late in his career before he medically retired at the end of the 2019.

A report two weeks ago linked the Englishman to a potential return to the NRL.