Sydney Roosters' duo James Tedesco and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves have both been charged by the match review committee after Thursday night's loss to the Melbourne Storm, but will escape with fines.

The loss, which saw the Roosters fall 18 points to 12 in a narrow encounter, and also included a pair of controversial refereeing decisions,

Waerea-Hargreaves, who has gone long enough without an offence for this to only qualify as a second offence on his rolling 12-month record under NRL judiciary rules, will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses after being hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge.

The Roosters' enforcer, in his final NRL season before heading to the English Super League where he will finish his career, was charged over an eighth-minute incident against Christian Welch.

Meanwhile, James Tedesco has appeared on the match review committee's charge sheet for the first time in over three years after being cited for tripping late in the game.

The offence, committed against rival fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, will see Tedesco eligible for a discount given his good behaviour and pay just $750 with an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he heads to the judiciary and is found guilty.

No other charges were handed out from the game, and both players will have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine if they will accept early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary.