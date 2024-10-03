It took 12 months for the NSWRL to find a replacement coach for the Blues following Brad Fittler's departure, a position that has remained vacant since Michael Maguire left to take on a full-time role with the Brisbane Broncos.

Maguire stepped in as head coach for the NSW Blues and delivered a State of Origin victory, breaking a two-year drought without a win.

The recent exit of the former Blues coach has sparked headaches regarding potential candidates for this vital role ahead of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Recent speculation includes names like Michael Ennis, Paul McGregor, and Laurie Daley, but Blues legend Matty Johns has another candidate in mind whom he believes should be considered for the position.

“I think Ricky (Stuart),” Johns said on SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“I think State of Origin is the domain of an experienced coach, (a) bloke who's coach-fit.”

Queensland coach Billy Slater began his duties in 2022, leading the Maroons to State of Origin victories in his first two years. However, this year proved to be more challenging for Slater, as experienced NRL coach Maguire disrupted his coaching streak, resulting in the Blues claiming victory.

“I know with Billy, (he) hasn't been a long-time coach and had a lot of head coaching experience,” Johns added.

“But here's the thing with Billy, I'm going to try to say this respectfully, in his first two years he coached against Freddy (Fittler) who was another part-timer.

“Billy found it very, very difficult, completely different this year coaching against Madge, who is a hardened, first-grade, week-to-week coach who's got a mile of experience

“I honestly believe that the head coaching job when it comes to State of Origin, it has to be the domain of a coach who is coach fit and is experienced.”

NSW is still searching for a coach for next year's State of Origin, with Blues fans and Johns hoping to see a seasoned coach take on this crucial role.