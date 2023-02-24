The Penrith Panthers have collaborated with Nine's Wide World of Sports to produce a new documentary series titled All the Way: Panthers' Title Defence, set to release February 26th on 9Now.

The documentary will detail the behind-the-scenes of the Panthers' run through last season's finals series, featuring interviews with the players, coaches and staff in the lead-up to their Grand Final victory.

Three-time world surfing champion and Australian sporting icon, Mick Fanning is narrating the three-part series.

OFFICIAL 🎥 Panthers and @NRLonNine are thrilled to announce the launch of a ground-breaking documentary that captures every moment of the club's inspiring pursuit of back-to-back titles.#pantherpride 🐾 pic.twitter.com/8qEeY4TYwp — Penrith Panthers 🏆🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) February 22, 2023

Panthers Rugby League CEO, Matt Cameron told the media, “On behalf of all at Panthers, we are thrilled to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work, dedication, and passion that went into the club's 2022 NRL Finals campaign.”

“Cameras were rolling throughout the entire finals series, capturing exclusive inner sanctum insights that occur inside a professional rugby league club.

“We are proud to share our journey and give fans an insight into what it takes to go all the way."

The Panthers' dominant 2022 finals campaign saw them overcome their West Sydney rivals the Parramatta Eels on two separate occasions and conquer their 2021 Grand Final opponents the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the preliminaries.

Another notable story for the Panthers out of that period was the controversy with Taylan May whose two-game suspension for an off-field incident was delayed till after finals - it will be interesting to see if that is covered at all. ,

Also, the decision to move the Panthers' qualifying final with Parramatta to BlueBet Stadium was another story in the lead up to the series.

All the Way will also air on Channel 9 on March 3rd after the Panthers' Round 1 clash with the Brisbane Broncos.