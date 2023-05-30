Melbourne Storm winger Will Warbrick has officially put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the club.

After a frustrating first season in the 13-man code following his shift from the New Zealand rugby sevens set-up, Warbrick debuted in Round 1 this year amid injury problems for the men in purple and hasn't looked back.

His form last year in the QLD Cup often painted him as a player who should have been pushing for higher honours, but injuries often curtailed his chance to push for a spot in Craig Bellamy's side.

Those injuries have disappeared this year though and he has proven to be a valuable member of a side still missing Ryan Papenhuyzen and needing regular winger Nick Meaney to play at the back.

It's unclear how Melbourne will move forward when Papenhuyzen does return, with Meaney, Xavier Coates and Warbrick all to fight for the two wing positions.

Playing in all of Melbourne's 11 games to date, Warbrick has crossed for six tries, broken the line on seven occasions, has ran for an average of 139 metres per game and defended strongly.

The former Olympic Games' silver medalist said extending his contract is "pretty special."

“It was one thing to sign with Storm in the first place, so to extend my contract for another three years is pretty special,” Warbrick said.

"Storm is my home now. I love the people at the club, I love the city and the environment around the club. There is a genuine care between the players, coaches and staff here.

“It's a privilege to have the opportunity to stay at a club like Storm and be in a position to set up for the future."

General manager of football Frank Ponissi said his development has been excellent.

“Will really had to get back to basics when he first arrived and having some senior players around him at the time has certainly helped his progression,” Ponissi said.

“We always knew there would be a period of transition from rugby but he's now seeing the rewards of that hard work over the last season and a half.

“Spending last season with the Falcons has given that chance to develop his game in our system and, while he's still learning the game and continuing to develop, we are really excited about what he has to offer in the future."

The contract locks Warbrick in at the Storm until at least the end of 2026.