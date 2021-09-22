The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly withdrawn any interest they held signing ex-Titan Tyrone Peachey, per reports from The Daily Telegraph.

The news come in the wake of Peachey's seismic contract demands that were set before any potential suitors ahead of next season.

As was reported last week, the 30-year-old playmaker was said to be seeking a four-year deal worth around $450,000 per annum to remain in the league.

The Tigers and Raiders are said to still be willing to meet Peachey's lofty demands, according the The Australian's Brent Read last Sunday.

According to fellow journalists Travis Meyn and Peter Badel, Brisbane were said to prefer the ability to sign train-and-trialists this pre-season rather than shelling out a sizable portion of their cap space to the former Shark, Panther and Titan.

Peachey was told by Gold Coast officials earlier this month that his tenure at Parkwood was over due to the club's desire to opt for youth rather than experience with their halves pairing in 2022.

Should he find a new home within the competition next season, the former Origin representative will afford his new employers both experience and flexibility across multiple positions.