Culled Titans back Tyrone Peachey's current search for new home has hit a snag, as his lofty contractual demands are said to have scared several clubs off.

According to The Australian's Brent Read, the 30-year-old is seeking a three-year deal in the vicinity of $400,000 per annum - a figure that is unlikely to be met by many in the market.

Read suggested that due to this proposed asking price, the Brisbane Broncos had already retracted their interest in his services.

“He’s a really interesting situation, Tyrone Peachey, he’s another guy looking around the NRL for an opportunity,” Read said on Saturday afternoon via Triple M radio waves.

“He’s been offered to Canberra, he’s been offered to the Wests Tigers and I think both those clubs are monitoring the situation.

“I think at the moment his asking price is a bit exorbitant, he’s asking for something like three years for $1.2 million, $400,000 and I think the clubs are reluctant to pay him that."

The scribe was of the opinion that the former Shark, Panther and Titan would need to lower his financial expectations if his first-grade career was to continue.

“It will probably depend on whether he drops his asking price as to where he lands and who is willing to shell out anywhere near that amount of money for Tyrone Peachey," Read continued.

“I’m sure something will get done over the next few weeks, he’s a good player, but he’s probably not going to get what he’s looking for.”

Peachey was told earlier this month that his three-year stint on the Gold Coast had come to a close, with the elimination finalists opting for youth rather than experience from their halves pairing in 2022.

The New South Welshman offers any remaining interested parties the ability to play in multiple roles across the park and will also allow for his new employer to add an Origin calibre player to their roster.