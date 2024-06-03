Former Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma is set to return to Australia after a reported falling out with his current club, Salford Red Devils.

Moving overseas earlier this season, Nofoaluma played 192 games for the Tigers between 2013 and 2023, to go with another six for the Melbourne Storm in 2022 while on loan and has 104 career NRL tries to his name.

However, his exit from the Wests Tigers and arrival at Salford was mired in controversy after he was terminated from the final two years of his contract.

Wide World of Sports has revealed that he is likely to leave the Salford Red Devils and return to Australia after falling out with the overseas club.

The publication has reported that he was never able to settle in with the team and missed several training sessions, which has put him at odds with the club's management.

If the 30-year-old departs Salford it is unknown where his next destination could be, but he may return to the NRL due to the amount of injuries to several outside backs recently.

David Nofoaluma made headlines earlier this year after the Wests Tigers terminated him from the final two years of his contract after off-field officials Justin Pascoe and Lee Hagipantelis were relieved of their duties at the back end of 2023

Reportedly agreeing to a severance package of $300,000 at the time, Nofoaluma refused to train and then arrived late to a training session after complaining to the RLPA over unfair treatment from the club's coaching staff.

“Obviously, it's disappointing. It hurts me personally,” Nofoaluma told The Sydney Morning Herald on his exit from the Wests Tigers in February.

“A lot of times, people don't realise we're humans before athletes. Instead of dealing with it on a personal level … there's no need to go to the press [to leak negative stories]. I don't think it's a nice thing to do.

“It shows what type of club you are. I don't have to deal with that any more, which is a good thing.

“I was the longest-serving player in the team whilst I was there.

“As much as things didn't go well and they wanted me out of there, it doesn't take away from the time I've been there.

“The last year or two, there were times where I struggled a bit, trying to pull things together in terms of playing. A lot of the Tigers fans still appreciate me and love me because they still remember all the good things I've done for them.

“These days, rugby league is a business. If I was to give advice to any young athlete, don't take loyalty [as an expectation].”