Former Wests Tigers centre Joel Caine has urged his former club not to go after Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best.

The statement from Caine comes after reports emerged exactly seven days ago that the Wests Tigers have their on him as well as St George Illawarra Dragons outside back Moses Suli.

Per News Corp, it is understood that he could easily command $800,000 per season, and the Tigers may be willing to offer more to secure his signature for the 2025 season. Best is currently under contract for next season with the Knights and isn't able to negotiate with rival clubs until November 1.

Joel Caine believes instead of eyeing Best on $800,000 per season, they should look at bringing in other players in different positions to bolster their squad for their future as they look to climb off the bottom of the ladder and once again play finals football.

“If you got through the last handful of premierships, the formula has not really been spending up in the centre position,” Caine said on SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“Again, this for me is not where they need to be spending money, success leaves clues, so in the last handful of premierships, it's not the centre position that you're spending deluxe bucks on, then success leaves clues.”

“The Bradman Best play, if the top clubs aren't out there paying $800,000 for a centre, why are we in that market? Why are we even talking about it? I don't understand that part of it.

“There's so many good kids coming through, why are we in that conversation if the best clubs aren't in that conversation?”

The Tigers have some depth at centre, with Starford To'a, Brent Naden and Asu Kepaoa vying for spots ahead of the less-experienced Josh Feledy and Triston Reilly. However, Best would be a walk-up starter in the position.

To'a, in particular, would be closely following the potential move after recently signing on until 2026. Interestingly, To'a also came to the Tigers after spending time at the Knights.

After making his debut for Newcastle in the later rounds of 2019, Best had injury-plagued seasons across 2020-2022 but enjoyed a breakout 2023 and was a surprise debutant in Game Three for the NSW State of Origin side, scoring two tries in a big win.

However, while the Wests Tigers may be in the market for Bradman Best and are looking to poach him from the club, the NSW Blues centre revealed at the end of August that he is keen to remain at Newcastle and is open to beginning talks with the club as soon as possible.

“I'm officially done with my old manager coming up this week,” Best told the Herald in August.

“I can't talk to anyone at the moment but I'm keen to stay here.

“I've been a junior and come through here my whole life. What we're doing this year is really special. We've got some big players, this club's going somewhere and I obviously want to win a comp here.