After a breakout season with the Wests Tigers, centre Starford To'a has inked a new contract with the club that will keep him there until at least the end of 2026.

Already contracted for next season, To'a has added an extra two years to his contract. The extension comes after he was recently named to the Tonga 22-man squad that will take on England in three Test matches later this year.

“I'm really proud and excited to have been selected for Tonga and I'm looking forward to the trip to England,” said To'a.

"After that I can't wait to start a new chapter for our club under Benji."

“We have quality people here, it's a great place to be, and I'm really pleased to be at Wests Tigers long-term.”

After joining from the Newcastle Knights, To'a has gone on to play 39 games for the club in the past two seasons. During which, he has managed to score seven tries this season, including a double against the North Queensland Cowboys - a game where he was regarded as the best player of the match.

The Tigers centre's incredible 80 minutes against the Cowboys earned the praise of Tigers captain Apisai Koroisau, who insisted it was one of the greatest centre performances he has ever witnessed when speaking to Zero Tackle.

"He was incredible," Koroisau said to Zero Tackle.

"I don't know if I've ever seen such a dominant performance from a centre before. He was just doing everything."

"I hope that would have done a lot for his confidence, and I know he (has) worked on his game to continue to be like that."

A weapon in attack, To'a racked up two tries, one try assist, five line-breaks, 12 tackle busts and 223 running metres off 23 carries and absolutely annihilate representative centre Valentine Holmes with the ball in his hands.

“We are super excited to have Starford sign on for a further two years,” said head coach Benji Marshall.

“He has shown great potential, and we look forward to seeing him bring out his best in the coming years.”

These words from Marshall were followed by a statement from Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe.

"Not just a talented player, Star is a quality person reflecting the standards and traits we want in our playing roster," he said.