As the Wests Tigers revamp their coaching staff and front office under the 'Benji Marshall Era', a former Tiger has been linked to making his way back to the club.

With continual pressure mounting on the club's chief executive, Justin Pascoe, he could find himself on the way out of the club due to the Tigers being set to clinch their second consecutive wooden spoon and failing to make the finals for more than a decade.

It has been reported by the Wide World of Sports that Parramatta Eels General Manager and Tigers legend Mark O'Neill could make his way back to the club to replace Pascoe.

Rumoured to have multiple chats with the Tigers already, he may return to the club in the coming months. However, the Sydney Morning Herald reports that whilst O'Neill is linked with a return to the Tigers, it will instead be for the General Manager role rather than Pascoe's position at the club.

O'Neill previously worked at the Tigers in the role of a football manager but resigned after an alleged misconduct. Since then, he worked at the Parramatta Eels as the General Manager of Football, overseeing the entire football program.

A local Balmain junior and ex-captain of the Wests Tigers during the injury to Scott Prince in the 2005 season, O'Neill was a member of the Grand Final team later that year, appearing in the starting second-row with Ben Galea.

Before retiring from playing, the forward appeared in 102 games for the Balmain Tigers (1994-1999) before the merger and a further 121 games for the Wests Tigers (2000-2005). His career as a player would also include stints with Super League clubs, the Leeds Rhinos and Hull Kingston Rovers.