Former Wests Tigers centre Triston Reilly has inked a new contract with the NSW Waratahs in the 15-man code, shutting the door on a potential NRL return until at least the 2027 season.

Moving between different codes throughout his career, Reilly spent two seasons at the Tigers in 2022 and 2023, during which he made three first-grade appearances, scored one try, made six tackle busts, two line breaks, and averaged 71 running metres per game.

He also played for the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs in under-age competitions, the Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Cup.

Re-joining the Waratahs at the end of last year, Reilly has signed a two-year contract extension with the club after a breakout season that will keep him there until at least the end of the 2026 season.

It will also see him play alongside Sydney Roosters and NSW Blues outside back Joseph Suaalii next season.

“Triston deserves his chance. We all saw what he did against the Crusaders last time. He missed out for a couple of weeks there, but he took it in the right way," then-coach Darren Coleman said in a statement.

"He went back and worked hard on his game, stayed positive and played really well for Randwick on the weekend in the Shute Shield.

"His effort areas like kick-chase and defence are really strong and I'm looking forward to what he can provide us this weekend."

The decision to extend his contract with the Waratahs means he won't be able to play rugby league for the next two seasons, despite revealing he is yet to shut the door on a potential NRL return in the future.