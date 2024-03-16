Released from the Wests Tigers at the end of last year, centre Triston Reilly has revealed that he has yet to rule out a potential return to the NRL in the future.

Now playing in the Super Rugby competition and the Shute Shield with the Waratahs and Randwick Rugby, Reilly spent two seasons with the Wests Tigers, adding three NRL games to his name.

Classified as a centre or winger, the ex-Tiger also spent time with the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs throughout his junior career.

Only signed with the NSW Waratahs on a one-year contract, Reilly admitted that he is unsure what sport he will be playing next year, hinting at a possible NRL return.

“I am interested in giving it [the NRL] another crack because just with the way I left, I thought I could have played more games,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

If an NRL club does pick him up for next season, he would become the second player to be signed from the 2024 NSW Waratahs squad.

Teammate and Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase will switch codes next season after inking a two-year contract with the Sydney Roosters.

The code-switch sees him become the first Wallaby to switch from rugby union to rugby league in two decades.

“As I told Mark, he will kill it in league,” Reilly added.

“He will grow in the pre-season and he will figure out pretty quick what he has to do to get him ready for the game. But he is in good hands, going to the Roosters.”