Former Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu is reportedly attracting interest from NRL clubs, with recent reports suggesting he could make a potential switch back to rugby league from rugby union.

Vunivalu left the NRL and Storm at the end of 2020 after 111 appearances and 86 tries to pursue a career in the 15-man code, which has seen him play for the Queensland Reds and represent the Australian Wallabies.

Despite being contracted with the Reds and Rugby Australia until the end of 2025, he appears keen to explore other options beyond rugby union, especially after being excluded from the Spring touring squad, in favour of Joseph Suaalii.

Having been a key part of Australia's Rugby World Cup campaign last year under former coach Eddie Jones, the 28-year-old is clearly not part of current coach Joe Schmidt's plans.

One of the best wingers during his time in the NRL and playing a key role in helping the Storm win two premierships in 2017 and 2020, Code Sports reports that Vunivalu is receiving offers from NRL teams.

Surprisingly, St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan recently said on The Bye Round podcast before this news broke that they were about to sign a rugby union player.

It is unknown if this player is Vunivalu, but it comes at the same time they farewelled Zac Lomax to the Parramatta Eels.

After enjoying success in both the NRL and rugby union, Vunivalu stands to command a significant salary, prompting speculation that Rugby Australia and the Reds might grant an early release to maximize their financial needs.

However, negotiations of this nature are rarely straightforward, and if talks become too complex, Vunivalu may opt to stay in Australia and see out the final year of his contract.

Earlier this year, when Vunivalu was first left out of Schmidt's squad for the July Tests against Wales and Georgia, reports emerged of NRL clubs contacting his management to explore a return to the league.

Given his five-year NRL experience, the transition back to the 13-player code would be smooth.

It also isn't the first time he has been linked with a potential return to the NRL competition since leaving the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2020 season.

A couple of years ago, The Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs were said to have a keen interest in his services after he was reportedly eyeing an exit from the Queensland Reds after one season.

The rumour mill would again pick up last year as he flirted with a potential return to the NRL before inking a new contract with Rugby Australia.

Born in Fiji, Vunivalu was recruited by the Storm at the young age of 18 after being an impressive standout in schoolboy rugby union, which included earning development team honours for the Super Rugby club the Auckland Blues.

For the next two years with the Storm, he would represent their NYC Under 20s team.

From then, he would make his NRL debut in Round 7 for the Storm against the Wests Tigers the following season in 2016- scoring a double on his debut.

His short NRL career would include the following honours: