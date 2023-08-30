Parramatta Eels hooker and English international Josh Hodgson has announced his retirement from rugby league due to injury.

The hooker confirmed the news on Wednesday stating he medically retired due to a recurring neck injury. While he gave everything to the game of rugby league, he has had a horror run of injuries whilst in Australia having endured two ACL tears and knee reconstruction.

"It's probably a blessing because I've always tried pushing through when my body was broken and putting my teammates before everything, but it has come at a cost," Hodgson said on his social media.

"l'd like to thank every club I've represented in England and Australia and all the people I've worked with over the course of my career…staff behind the scenes, performance specialists, administrators, coaches and most importantly my teammates."

"I also want to thank the rugby league members and fans who we love playing in front of, through all the ups and downs. I am retiring knowing I gave everything physically and mentally to the game, every day."

"The hard work brought me a lot of joy, changed our lives and ultimately provided an opportunity to represent England, which is my proudest achievement."

"Last but certainly not least, to my wife Kirby, my kids and extended family…the unconditional love and support you provided was the reason I was able to do it for as long as I did, and for that I'll forever be appreciative."

Making his debut in the Super League for Hull FC in 2009, he will most fondly be remembered for his time at the Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League and Canberra Raiders in the NRL, during which he played 150 NRL games, 286 rugby league games and 19 Tests for England on the international arena.

Signing a two-year deal with the Eels in the off-season to join from the Canberra Raiders, the club has had preliminary discussions with the NRL about a medical retirement. With Hodgson confirming it is a medical retirement, the NRL will remove his 2024 contract from the salary cap, freeing up space for Parramatta.

As the second year of his contract was a mutual option between the player and the club, the hooker took up the option earlier this year for what is worth to be around $350,000, per the Herald.