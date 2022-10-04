Former Canberra Raiders player Mark McLinden has spoken about his grand final pitch invasion, claiming that his aim was to actually lock himself to a goalpost as part of a climate action protest – and there will be more to come.

McLinden was arrested after making his way onto the Accor Stadium turf, wearing football boots to aid his grip as he led security on a chase and tried to take the padding off the goal posts at the southern end of the ground.

He also had a bike chain around his neck.

McLinden detailed his plans to NewsCorp following his arrest.

“On the night, with the climate action message on my shirt, my intention was to jump the fence, run past security, clear the barrier around the dead ball line, rip the post-pad off and lock on to it with a chain around my neck,” he said.

“As it happened, the security were quick to act and my legs don't carry me as fast as they used to. I knew the odds were against me, but so are the odds of providing a stable climate. I chose to act, regardless of the likelihood of success.

“I was taken into custody and have accepted any and all consequences for standing up for our children's future.

“While I regretted the prospect of stopping play, the action I attempted and others like it around the world appear to be the only hope for influencing governments to act.”

McLinden was wearing a shirt that said ‘End Gas, Oil and Coal' on the front. Though he managed to remove the padding from one goal post, he was ultimately apprehended.

He was handed a $5000 fine and banned from attending matches at the venue.

“I took the field in the hope that I could stop play long enough for a message to be read,” he said.

“That message being that we must end coal, gas and oil faster than our governments have planned in order to preserve a stable climate for our kids to enjoy.

“Inaction and despair are not options. I give my word that I will do everything I can to ensure your children and grandchildren enjoy an environment as close to stable as we have been lucky enough to enjoy.

“Even if it means a delay of footy games.”