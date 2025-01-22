Released Newcastle Knights outside back Tom Jenkins could be on his way back to the foot of the mountains in 2025.

A prodigiously talented youngster, Jenkins was originally in the Penrith Panthers' system but couldn't crack first grade behind a wall of talent.

He signed a two-year deal with the Knights ahead of the 2024 campaign but only managed five games for the Hunter-based outfit during a disappointing campaign.

His release at the end of the 2024 season still came as a surprise, but with the Knights facing a salary cap crunch and director of football Peter Parr looking to remodel the squad, it allowed Jenkins the opportunity to search for opportunity elsewhere.

That might come through the Panthers' system, although, according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, it will start a long way down the chain.

Instead of being invited back into Penrith's NRL squad, Jenkins may have to kick off his journey back to first grade with the St Mary's Saints at Ron Massey Cup level.

The open-age competition is predominantly used as a feeder competition for the NSW Cup by a number of clubs, with Jenkins' potential relegation to the third tier of rugby league unlikely to last long given his skillset.

From there, he could push for promotion through Penrith's system to the NSW Cup and potentially the NRL.

The Panthers are dealing with numerous departures this off-season, including that of Sunia Turuva. While they have enough talent to handle the loss of the Tigers-bound outside back, Jenkins was always earmarked as a future first-grade player when he was in Penrith's system.

While he might have found himself behind Turuva when the Fijian flyer made his debut, Jenkins could contend with the McLean brothers - Casey and Jesse - for the vacant wing spot.

Brian To'o's future was also under a cloud throughout 2024 with reports he was weighing up requesting a release from the remainder of his long-term deal.

That didn't eventuate, but it will still be in the back of Penrith's mind, with salary cap issues also likely to force difficult contract decisions over the coming years.