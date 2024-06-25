A 168-NRL game player for the Broncos, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Tigers and Titans, James Roberts, pleaded guilty on Tuesday at Downing Centre Local Court for breaching an AVO, per The Daily Telegraph.

This came after he called his former partner 33 times in a six-week period outside the hours he was allowed to contact her. According to the publication, a second charge of intimidation was then withdrawn by police.

Before ending his NRL career in 2022, 'Jimmy the Jet' spent eleven seasons in the competition with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos, and Wests Tigers.

During this time, he managed 168 games, 78 tries, and one conversion (314 points), as well as playing all three games for the NSW Blues during the 2018 State of Origin series.

His solicitor, My Jeffrey, told the court that his relationship breakdown coincided with the end of his professional rugby league career and that he has no income apart from Centrelink and has been suffering from depression.

“He hasn't been working for the last six months, he has no income except Centrelink and has been suffering a grave depression,” Mr Jeffrey said.

“He has had no contact with the victim in the matter since he was arrested – he frankly admits the breach.”

As Roberts pleaded guilty to the offence, Magistrate Scott Nash sentenced him to a 15-month supervised conditional release order without conviction because he had no similar matters on his record.

“It's pleasing to hear there have been no subsequent breaches since last year,” Mr Nash said.

“I note the reason why you were breaching the order, but it's an explanation, not an excuse – the order is the order and you need to respect it.”

Debuting for the Rabbitohs in 2011, the Ballina Seagulls junior primarily featured in the centres throughout his career but also played on the wing and at fullback.

Fans fondly remember Roberts from his three-year stint with the Broncos between 2016 and 2018, where he scored 36 tries in 73 games and represented New South Wales.