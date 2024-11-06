Retired NRL centre and former NSW Blues representative James Roberts has allegedly been charged with two offences and issued two future court attendance notices.

As reported by News Corp, Roberts has been charged with prohibited drug possession pertaining to 0.3g of cannabis leaf and possessing unlawfully obtained goods pertaining to $1400 cash.

It is understood that the offences occurred on July 30, but the charges were only confirmed on Wednesday following the substance of cannabis needing to be tested.

This comes after police pulled him over at a random traffic stop and searched his car. While he didn't appear in court on Wednesday, the matter will be mentioned again on December 18 at Waverly Local Court.

The 2015 Dally M Centre of the Year, Roberts recently pleaded guilty to breaching an AVO in June and is currently subjected to a conditional release order without conviction.

Debuting for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2011, the Ballina Seagulls junior primarily featured in the centres throughout his career but also played on the wing and at fullback.

He also spent time with the Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers, where he amassed 168 games and 78 tries across 12 seasons.

Fans fondly remember Roberts from his three-year stint with the Broncos between 2016 and 2018, during which time he scored 36 tries in 73 games and represented the NSW Blues on three occasions in the 2018 State of Origin series.