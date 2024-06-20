Former NRL forward Franklin Pele has signed with a new club after he was officially released from the remainder of his contract with Hull FC.

Moving to Hull FC in the Super League after stints with the Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs, Pele has now signed with a new club that will see him play alongside former teammate Jayden Okunbor.

The Bradford Bulls - who compete in the RFL Championship in England - confirmed that he will join the club until the end of the season after his two-year contract with Hull FC was terminated.

Only 22, Pele made the surprising decision to move away from the NRL last year after three seasons and seven NRL games for the Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks.

Touted as an impact player of the interchange bench, he unfortunately never lived up to expectations and spent most of his tenure in the NSW Cup for the club's respective feeder teams.

“We're delighted to have been able to bring in someone of Franklin's size and quality to boost our squad at such a crucial stage of the season," Bradford boss Eamon O'Carroll said in a statement.

“Having lost a couple of bodies last weekend, it was really important we looked to strengthen and once we heard of Franklin's availability, we moved quick to secure his services.

“He certainly brings power and size to our middle unit and his quality was evident for all to see during his loan spell with York earlier this season.

“Like with Jayden Okunbor, we are happy to offer Franklin this opportunity and we look forward to helping him to get a smile back on his face and being the best version of himself in a Bradford shirt.”

Embed from Getty Images