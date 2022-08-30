Just hours after declaring his excitement to be finishing his career with a fiery Hull derby, former NRL prop Korbin Sims has received a three-match ban from the Super League judiciary, effectively bringing his career to a premature end.

The 30-year-old currently plays for Hull KR in England. He was put on report for making contact with a match official during the Rovers’ upset win over Wigan during the last round of play, and hit with a Grade C charge.

Just hours before news broke about his sentence, Sims had shared his excitement about his upcoming farewell game on social media.

“A couple of months ago I made a decision that my last game of the season would be the last of my career. Couldn’t ask for a better game to hang my boots up on then (sic) in the Hull derby,” Sims wrote on Instagram.

“One last ‘lets bang’ with my boys. Rugby league, it’s been a pleasure, but when you know, you know.”

Sims made his NRL debut for the Newcastle Knights in 2013, spending four years in the Hunter before spells at the Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons. Though he developed a reputation as a fearsome forward, he regularly struggled with injury and finished with 141 NRL games to his name.

He moved to Hull at the start of the 2021 season and helped the team to the Super League and Challenge Cup semi-finals, but decided to announce his retirement when Hull confirmed they would be releasing a host of players at the end of the current campaign.

The season-ending Hull derby is particularly high-stakes, with both teams tied for competition points on the ladder and separated by just seven for-and-against points. The game is scheduled to kick-off from the MKM Stadium at 3pm local team on Saturday, September 3 – or midnight on Sunday morning, AEST.