A former dummy-half for the Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles, Matt Parcell, has confirmed that he will return to Australia and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently, with the Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League, the club has confirmed that Parcell will depart the team at the conclusion of the 2024 season and return to Australia.

Last playing in the NRL in 2016, the hooker moved overseas at the beginning of 2017 and has since gone on to feature in over 160 matches for the Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

Throughout his Super League tenure, he helped Hull reach the 2023 Challenge Cup final and helped the Rhinos win the Super League Grand Final in 2017.

"Firstly, I'd just like to thank the fans and supporters for the appreciation I've received at Hull KR and since arriving in the UK," Parcell said.

"I have truly loved my time in England, and it has been the best experience filled with incredible people and wonderful memories. We also welcomed our beautiful daughter, Sadie, and became British citizens—milestones that will forever be special.

"I also want to thank my wife, Steph, for your love and support. I'm not exactly sure when we first moved over that she envisioned that we would still be here 8 years later but she has been an absolute star and we have friendships and memories for life.

"But after eight seasons in the Super League, we feel that now is the right time for us to move back to Australia to be closer to family.

"This decision comes with a mix of emotions, but with the opportunity to stay at Hull KR not an option, we believe moving back to Australia is the best choice for our family at this stage in our lives."

Only 31 years old, Parcell is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed. His management had previously offered him to several teams in July.

The grandson of former Australian international Gary Parcell, the Queensland-born hooker has seen him play one season with the Brisbane Broncos in 2015 (six matches) and one season with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2016 (15 matches).

"I would like to thank Matty for his contribution to Hull KR over the past five and a half years," Hull Kingston Rovers coach Willie Peters added.

"Matty has played an important role in helping the club reach the strong position it is in today.

"I know Matty would love nothing more than to help bring us our first Super League trophy and he will continue to give his best to help make that happen.

"On behalf of the club I would like to wish Matty, Steph and Sadie all the very best for the future."