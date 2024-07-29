Former NRL hooker Matt Parcell could potentially make his way back to Australia next season as he will depart the Hull Kingston Rovers at the end of the season.

Since 2017, Parcell has been plying his trade overseas in the Super League competition and has played in nearly 200 matches in stints with the Leeds Rhinos (2017-19)and the Hull Kingston Rovers (2020-).

The grandson of former Australian international Gary Parcell, Matt will depart his current club after head coach Willie Peters informed him that he would not be offered a contract extension to remain in Hull.

“Matty and I had some honest conversations about where he was at and where his future would be whilst Jez was in the background,” Peters said.

“Jez is 25 and not so young anymore but he will be a part of this club for a long time and there needed to be a transition period for him to be our number one hooker.”

Born in Queensland, his departure could see him potentially make the return to Australia, where he managed 21 NRL appearances for the Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

It is understood that his management has also offered him to several Super League teams as he looks to continue his rugby league career, per Love Rugby League.

Still only 31, Matt Parcell would be a great backup hooker for an NRL team offering plenty of experience and could help mentor the younger dummy halves in the team.

Embed from Getty Images