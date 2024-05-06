Linked with a move to several NRL teams earlier this season, former NRL forward John Asiata has confirmed his new destination for the 2025 season.

The forward, who is currently playing with the Leigh Leopards in the Super League under Adrian Lam, has confirmed that he will remain in the overseas competition.

Initially off-contract at the end of the season, he has confirmed that he will join Hull FC on a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 season - beginning in 2025.

A former premiership winner with the Cowboys, he played 128 games for them between 2014-20 before agreeing to a one-year stint with rivals Brisbane Broncos in 2021 and was linked with a return to the NRL as recently as February.

It is understood that he also signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022, but the contract would be terminated as he refused to have a COVID vaccination.

“I'm really excited for the new challenge that lies ahead for me at Hull FC," Asiata told hullfc.com.

“After speaking to Richie Myler, it's clear that we are both on the same page in wanting to help this club to being better than ever before.

“Thank you to Adam, Richie and the Hull FC family for having faith in me. I really look forward to getting stuck in with the boys once the time comes.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank God for opening this door for me and my family.”

Able to play multiple positions in the forward pack and in the halves, Asiata has a wealth of experience under his belt and is a great signing with Hull FC.

The Samoan and Tongan international was also a main contributor to the club winning the 2016 World Club Challenge before reaching another NRL Grand Final with the Cowboys in 2017 but they would end up losing to the Melbourne Storm.

“Everyone at Hull FC is absolutely delighted to bring a player of John's calibre to the club," Hull FC Director of Rugby Richie Myler said.

“John is a highly respected individual, who is a true leader on and off the field.

“A signing of this quality clearly shows the direction in which the club is heading.

“We are delighted to have John as part of our journey over the next three years and he will really help define our identity as a club moving forwards.”