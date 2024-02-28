Off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, multiple clubs are reportedly interested in recruiting ex-NRL forward John Asiata from the Super League.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Asiata spent the last two seasons overseas with the Leigh Leopards under coach Adrian Lam, during which he was a standout for the club.

A former premiership winner with the Cowboys, he played 128 games for them between 2014-20 before agreeing to a one-year stint with rivals Brisbane Broncos in 2021.

Wide World of Sports reports that three NRL clubs are now interested in Asiata for the 2025 NRL season as he runs off-contract at the end of the year.

This isn't the first time he has been linked with a move back to the NRL, with the publication reporting the same in the middle of last year.

"There is one club in Queensland and two in New South Wales that are interested in John," his manager said previously.

He also signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022, but the contract would be terminated as he refused to have a COVID vaccination.

Able to play multiple positions in the forward pack and in the halves, Asiata has a wealth of experience under his belt and was a crafty player during his time in the NRL. He has also played in the rugby league international arena for both Samoa and Tonga.