Cameron Smith has condemned the Wests Tigers for having Apisai Koroisau start on the interchange rather than starting the match.

Copying the Penrith Panthers tactic in the finals last season, Tim Sheens decided to start Apisai Koroisau on the bench for the first 20 minutes before injecting him into the game against the Titans.

The decision that worked perfectly for the Panthers last season, has unfortunately had an adverse effect for the Tigers.

One former player who is baffled by the decision is Cameron Smith, regarded by many as one of the best hookers to lace up the footy boots.

"You've named Api as captain and he's a big buy in the off-season," the former Queensland and Australian captain said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"He's the best nine in the football club, I don't understand why he doesn't just start the game."

"It's like they tried to replicate what the Panthers were doing last year and particularly in the finals. The thing is though, it's a completely different set-up."

Up against the Newcastle Knights this Sunday, it will be interesting to see if the Tigers display the same tactic. Currently, Koroisau has been named as the starting hooker, however, it is unsure whether Sheens will keep Koroisau in the starting team or move him to the interchange.