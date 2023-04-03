Cameron Smith is in full belief that despite their 41-point loss to the Panthers, the Canberra Raiders can still make the top eight.

Down by one point heading into the second half, the Raiders allowed the Panthers to score 40 unanswered points in 40 minutes.

This performance wasn't only embarrassing for the club but has caused worrying signs in their hopes of reaching the finals this season.

Whilst on SEN 1170, Cameron Smith revealed that he is in full belief that the Raiders can still make the finals.

"You can't write them off. If you think back to last year, they started in similar fashion," Smith said.

"(Their record) was 2-6 so they finished with a flurry late in the year."

"Stuart would've been most disappointed with the effort that they put into that match."

"They were also there without Jack Wighton and you cannot underestimate the influence that he has on that football side."

Currently sitting in 16th with one win, the Raiders will be hoping to notch up some wins in the coming month.

Facing the Broncos this week, they will be hoping to provide an upset before moving on to facing the Dragons the following week, receiving a bye and then versing the Dolphins and Bulldogs.

"It was disappointing but at no stage would I be prepared to write the Raiders' season off," he continued on SEN 1170 Breakfast

"I remember vividly playing against them and even in the victories (the Storm) had against them, it was always a real struggle to get wins against them."

"If they get their style of football right and do it consistently each week, they can give a lot of teams a lot of grief this year."