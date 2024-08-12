Former Canterbury Bulldogs player Jayden Okunbor has earned a new contract for the 2025 season.

Currently plying his trade overseas in the United Kingdom in the RFL Championship with the Bradford Bulls, Okunbor has inked a new one-year contract that will see him remain there until the end of the 2025 season.

The contract extension from Bradford comes after he joined them on loan earlier in the year following a stint with Super League outfit Hull FC.

Before moving overseas, the Milpera Colts junior appeared in 45 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs after making his debut in Round 3 of 2019 against the Wests Tigers, with 17 of those games coming from last season.

“I am really happy to have signed Jayden for another 12 months, he has really immersed himself into the group and it is clear to see he's got a smile back on his face and that has transferred onto the field," Bradford Bulls boss Eamon O'Carroll said in a statement.

“The exciting thing for me is, he still has so much more to offer and I feel like the longer he is on that journey with us, the better he will get.

“It's clear he's become a fans' favourite through his performances, he's well liked and well respected within the team too so I am excited about seeing him in a Bulls jersey across the course of the next year.”