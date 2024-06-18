Not offered a contract extension by the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of 2023, Jayden Okunbor found himself playing for Hull FC at the start of the year before being offered to the Bradford Bulls on a short-term deal.

Inking a deal with the Bradford Bulls in the RFL Championship on loan, the club has confirmed that he will remain there for four more weeks, with the club deciding to extend his loan.

“We are happy to be able to extend Jayden Okunbor's loan for another four weeks," Bradford Bulls boss Eamon O'Carroll said in a statement.

"Jayden has been a real positive influence on the group since he came to our club, he's well-liked within the group and I feel each week he's with us he's getting better.

“I'd like to thank Adam Pearson and Richie Myler at Hull FC for their support and for allowing us the opportunity to work with Jayden.”

Before moving overseas, the Milpera Colts junior appeared in 45 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs after making his debut in Round 3 of 2019 against the Wests Tigers, with 17 of those games coming from last season.