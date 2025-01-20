Former Brisbane Broncos star Sam Thaiday has joined the cast of the 2025 season of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, stepping into the African jungle for the popular reality TV series.

The show features a diverse range of Australian stars, including former athletes, TV presenters, comedians, reality TV personalities, and Olympians.

Thaiday is the third NRL player to appear on the series and he is eager to step out of his comfort zone to face the challenges of jungle life.

Each year, the series captivates viewers by showcasing celebrities' vulnerable sides as they confront a variety of physical and emotional challenges.

Contestants fight for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle, with the winner earning $100,000 to donate to their chosen charity.

Thaiday, who primarily played as a prop during his NRL career, admitted he's nervous about the trials that lie ahead.

“I've been put in a lot of unpleasant situations before,” Thaiday told News.com.au.

“You do any of those NRL army camps that they used to put us through, Wayne Bennett would make sure that they really tested us out.

“I played football against some of the biggest dudes around and some of the best players.”

Thaiday was a one-club legend, playing 304 games for the Brisbane Broncos and winning the 2006 Premiership with the team.

After retiring from the sport, he transitioned into a successful media career with Channel 9, sharing his insights into rugby league with viewers.

Known for his warm and approachable personality, Thaiday has earned a reputation as a "big friendly giant."

His likable nature was on full display in the first episode when he assisted Reggie Bird, who has retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic eye condition.

Thaiday was quick to guide her through the jungle, demonstrating his gentle and supportive character.

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs from Sunday to Thursday at 7:30 PM AEST, with a weekly eviction show on Sundays. The program is broadcast live on Channel 10.