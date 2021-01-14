Ex-Brisbane Broncos player Jamil Hopoate has been charged for breaching his restraining order and bail conditions, as reported by The Courier Mail’s Georgia Clark.

It relates to a drunken incident in December where he was charged with common assault, stalking or intimidation and mid-range drink driving – believed to involve a woman close to him.

The 26-year old handed himself into Manly Police Station at around 9am this morning and is set to face Manly Local Court today.

The off-contract Bronco made his NRL debut in 2020 and made 12 first-grade appearances.

He previously spent a year in jail in 2014 for allegedly assaulting a man in Manly.

The back-rower is the son of Manly legend John Hopoate.