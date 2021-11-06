Former Brisbane Broncos' hard-hitting lock Corey Parker has called on the Broncos to buy a back-up dummy half with their final roster spot.

It's been a busy year off the field for the Broncos as they attempt to rebuild their struggling club.

The Broncos have finished in the bottom four in each of the last two seasons, including finishing dead last in the 2020 campaign as they took home their first-ever wooden spoon.

But it's been a signing frenzy for the Broncos, led by star recruits Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell, while the club has also added the likes of Brenko Lee, Corey Jensen, Ryan James, Jordan Pereira and Billy Walters who will all add considerable value to the club's depth.

On top of that, they have also made a number of intriguing re-signings, prioritising young talent with the likes of Thomas Flegler, Tyson Gamble, Erza Mann (from the club's development squad), Keenan Palasia, Cory Paix, Tesi Niu, Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki, Kotoni Staggs, Xavier Willison and TC Robati all re-signing among others.

Jake Turpin is another who has extended his stay at Red Hill, but with the departure of Danny Levi, Parker has told Fox Sports that there is a lack of depth at hooker.

“If you’re looking across a roster at where you’re building and what you’re building, I personally would like to see the Broncos go after a No. 9,” Parker said.

“I don’t know how much money they’ve got free or who is available but if Jake Turpin gets injured - who goes into that role?

“It’s a pivotal role and you need great depth. We’ve seen that with Melbourne with Brandon Smith who starts the game then you’ve got Harry Grant who might be the best No. 9 in the comp and he’s able to come off the bench."

Turpin has turned himself into a rock-solid option at hooker for the Broncos, and is potentially a future captain of the club, but spent time out in 2021 injured.

Levi was able to fill in during that campaign. Kobe Hetherington, who was once touted as one of the best young dummy halves in the game but has since found his home at lock, and Cory Paix, who is more of a half, are also in the team. Billy Walters has also joined the team and could be a stop-gap option at hooker.

Parker highlighted the importance of the position though, wanting Brisbane to find a genuine number nine.

“You need to play to your strengths and some of the Broncos strengths are their middle forwards,” Parker said.

“Get them going and it gives time and space to some of your strike players, (Selwyn) Cobbo, Kotoni Staggs, Tesi Niu, Herbie Farnworth.

“How do you unlock them and give them time and space? You need to really put your energy and focus on your 9 and unlocking those areas.”