Trent Robinson has praised the Manly Sea Eagles owners for the pride jersey, declaring we need to continue doing all we can to promote inclusiveness.

Robinson's Roosters will take on the depleted Sea Eagles after seven players withdrew from the match for religious beliefs, following the sudden announcement that the club would be donning a pride jersey for their Round 20 matchup.

Following a few days of backlash and turmoil, more and more are speaking out in favour of the cause as strength grows in numbers, Robinson the latest to offer his thoughts, claiming he hopes his side follows suit one day.

“It is great what the owners of Manly have decided to do and it is unfortunate that it has panned out this way because everyone is equal, no matter what race, gender, sexual preference, everyone is equal,” Robinson said during his press conference yesterday.

“Let people make their choice and let’s not discriminate against those, and we are still doing that, and that is why it is unfortunate.

“We are really looking forward to representing, and talking about even just male suicide and the high rate that it is.

“But in the youth gay community it is five times the level of what normal society is, that is because they don’t feel included.

“And for us in 2022 to not be inclusive and not say it is OK to be who you are is unacceptable."

Robinson has been having ongoing discussions with his squad about the matter, and have conversed over whether they would wear the jersey.

“Definitely (we'd wear it)… because we need to move forward, that is my personal view.

“I have talked to my players about it, we have talked about it openly."

Despite Robinson's kind words for the club owners, the talk will be suspended on Thursday night while the Roosters look to capitalise on Manly's heavily depleted line-up, and push themselves deeper into the top eight.