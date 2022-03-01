One week of NRLW is in the books, with Round 2 set to see another triple-header, this time in Wollongong as the Dragons get the chance to host all six teams.

The Brisbane Broncos will look to keep themselves at the top of the table in the opener against the Newcastle Knights, before the Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans both search for their first wins. The other two first-up winners, the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels will then clash in the final game of the day.

Here are all the team lists for this Sunday's action, to kick-off from 12pm (AEDT) in Wollongong.

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Kick-off: 12pm (AEDT)

Newcastle Knights

1. Romy Teitzel (C)

2. Katelyn Vaha'akolo

3. Jayme Fressard

4. Bobbi Law

5. Katie Green

6. Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly

7. Tahlulah Tillett

8. Caitlan Johnston

9. Krystal Rota

10. Annetta Nuuausala

11. Rangimarie Edwards-Bruce

12. Georgia Page

13. Charntay Poko

Interchange

14. Emma Manzelmann

15. Charlotte Scanlan

16. Phoebe Desmond

17. Kirra Dibb

Reserves

18. Maitua Feterika

19. Kyra Simon

20. Ngatokotoru Arakua

21. Chantelle Graham

22. Kararana Wira-Kohu

23. Paige Parker

24. Shannon Evans

Brisbane Broncos

1. Tamika Upton

2. Hagiga Mosby

3. Amy Turner

4. Shenae Ciesiolka

5. Emily Bass

6. Tarryn Aiken

7. Ali Brigginshaw

8. Millie Boyle

9. Lauren Brown

10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

11. Tallisha Harden

12. Amber Hall

13. Sara Sautia

Interchange

14. Hayley Maddick

15. Kaitlyn Phillips

16. Roxy Murdoch

17. Lavinia Gould

Reserves

18. Jada Ferguson

19. Toni Hunt

20. China Polata

21. Lesa Kaleti Mataafa

22. Jessikah Reeves

23. Julia Robinson

24. Nakita Sao

Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans

Kick-off: 1:50pm (AEDT)

Sydney Roosters

1. Brydie Parker

2. Leianne Tufuga

3. Jessica Sergis

4. Isabelle Kelly

5. Claire Reed

6. Jocelyn Kelleher

7. Raecene Mcgregor

8. Sarah Togatuki

9. Olivia Higgins

10. Tayla Predebon

11. Yasmin Meakes

12. Olivia Kernick

13. Hannah Southwell

Interchange

14. Shawden Burton

15. Keilee Joseph

16. Zahara Temara

17. Simone Karpani

Reserves

18. Joeli Morris

19. Corban Baxter

20. Lauretta Leao-Seve

21. Otesa Pule

22. Samantha Economos

23. Mya Hil-Moana

24. Taylor-Adeline Mapusua

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels

Kick-off: 3:40pm (AEDT)

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Emma Tonegato

2. Teagan Berry

3. Jaime Chapman

4. Page McGregor

5. Madison Bartlett

6. Taliah Fuimaono

7. Rachael Pearson

8. Elsie Albert

9. Keeley Davis

10. Kezie Apps

11. Talei Holmes

12. Shaylee Bent

13. Holli Wheeler

Interchange

14. Quincy Dodd

15. Kody House

16. Tegan Dymock

17. Janelle Williams

Reserves

18. Renee Targett

19. Keele Browne

20. Shellie Long

21. Aliti Namoce

22. Alexandra Sulusi

23. Matilda Power

24. Chantel Tugaga

Parramatta Eels

1. Botille Vette-Welsh

2. Taina Naividi

3. Tiana Penitani

4. Jocephy Daniels

5. Rikeya Horne

6. Sereana Naitokatoka

7. Maddie Studdon

8. Kennedy Cherrington

9. Nita Maynard

10. Tommaya Kelly-Sines

20. Ellie Johnston

12. Jade Etherden

13. Simaima Taufa

Interchange

14. Seli Mailangi

15. Abbi Church

16. Therese Aiton

17. Filomina Hanisi

Reserves

18. Christine Pauli

21. Mareva Swann

22. Tess Staines

23. Jamie Anne Wright

24. Emily Curtain

25. Katrina Phippen

26. Fatafehi Hanisi