One week of NRLW is in the books, with Round 2 set to see another triple-header, this time in Wollongong as the Dragons get the chance to host all six teams.
The Brisbane Broncos will look to keep themselves at the top of the table in the opener against the Newcastle Knights, before the Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans both search for their first wins. The other two first-up winners, the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels will then clash in the final game of the day.
Here are all the team lists for this Sunday's action, to kick-off from 12pm (AEDT) in Wollongong.
Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos
Kick-off: 12pm (AEDT)
Newcastle Knights
1. Romy Teitzel (C)
2. Katelyn Vaha'akolo
3. Jayme Fressard
4. Bobbi Law
5. Katie Green
6. Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly
7. Tahlulah Tillett
8. Caitlan Johnston
9. Krystal Rota
10. Annetta Nuuausala
11. Rangimarie Edwards-Bruce
12. Georgia Page
13. Charntay Poko
Interchange
14. Emma Manzelmann
15. Charlotte Scanlan
16. Phoebe Desmond
17. Kirra Dibb
Reserves
18. Maitua Feterika
19. Kyra Simon
20. Ngatokotoru Arakua
21. Chantelle Graham
22. Kararana Wira-Kohu
23. Paige Parker
24. Shannon Evans
Brisbane Broncos
1. Tamika Upton
2. Hagiga Mosby
3. Amy Turner
4. Shenae Ciesiolka
5. Emily Bass
6. Tarryn Aiken
7. Ali Brigginshaw
8. Millie Boyle
9. Lauren Brown
10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi
11. Tallisha Harden
12. Amber Hall
13. Sara Sautia
Interchange
14. Hayley Maddick
15. Kaitlyn Phillips
16. Roxy Murdoch
17. Lavinia Gould
Reserves
18. Jada Ferguson
19. Toni Hunt
20. China Polata
21. Lesa Kaleti Mataafa
22. Jessikah Reeves
23. Julia Robinson
24. Nakita Sao
Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans
Kick-off: 1:50pm (AEDT)
Sydney Roosters
1. Brydie Parker
2. Leianne Tufuga
3. Jessica Sergis
4. Isabelle Kelly
5. Claire Reed
6. Jocelyn Kelleher
7. Raecene Mcgregor
8. Sarah Togatuki
9. Olivia Higgins
10. Tayla Predebon
11. Yasmin Meakes
12. Olivia Kernick
13. Hannah Southwell
Interchange
14. Shawden Burton
15. Keilee Joseph
16. Zahara Temara
17. Simone Karpani
Reserves
18. Joeli Morris
19. Corban Baxter
20. Lauretta Leao-Seve
21. Otesa Pule
22. Samantha Economos
23. Mya Hil-Moana
24. Taylor-Adeline Mapusua
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels
Kick-off: 3:40pm (AEDT)
St George Illawarra Dragons
1. Emma Tonegato
2. Teagan Berry
3. Jaime Chapman
4. Page McGregor
5. Madison Bartlett
6. Taliah Fuimaono
7. Rachael Pearson
8. Elsie Albert
9. Keeley Davis
10. Kezie Apps
11. Talei Holmes
12. Shaylee Bent
13. Holli Wheeler
Interchange
14. Quincy Dodd
15. Kody House
16. Tegan Dymock
17. Janelle Williams
Reserves
18. Renee Targett
19. Keele Browne
20. Shellie Long
21. Aliti Namoce
22. Alexandra Sulusi
23. Matilda Power
24. Chantel Tugaga
Parramatta Eels
1. Botille Vette-Welsh
2. Taina Naividi
3. Tiana Penitani
4. Jocephy Daniels
5. Rikeya Horne
6. Sereana Naitokatoka
7. Maddie Studdon
8. Kennedy Cherrington
9. Nita Maynard
10. Tommaya Kelly-Sines
20. Ellie Johnston
12. Jade Etherden
13. Simaima Taufa
Interchange
14. Seli Mailangi
15. Abbi Church
16. Therese Aiton
17. Filomina Hanisi
Reserves
18. Christine Pauli
21. Mareva Swann
22. Tess Staines
23. Jamie Anne Wright
24. Emily Curtain
25. Katrina Phippen
26. Fatafehi Hanisi