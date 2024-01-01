Welcome to 2024!
With the new year comes new opportunities. A chance to better oneself and aim for the stars.
By now we've all made our new year's resolutions. Whether it be the old chessnuts like losing weight, chasing that dream job, asking that pretty girl out, or shooting for immortality, we've all now set ours.
So too will each and every NRL club.
Not in any real capacity of course, but let's have some fun and look at what your NRL side's new year's resolution should be!
Please take these as the tongue in cheek comment that they are. I've tried to be serious, where possible, but there's still two months until the NRL season kicks off, so let's have a laugh together.
1. Brisbane Broncos - Go one better
If we're being totally honest, the Broncos should be the NRL premiers right now. They allowed the greatest Grand Final comeback of all time, losing the almost unlosable.
Anything less than going one step further in 2024 is a huge let down for fans in the Queensland capital.
They have the team, despite losing two rep regulars, the coach and the experience to win it all.
Losing a Grand Final is never 'good' but it should provide this Broncos outfit with the desire and motivation to set themselves up for a return to the decider in 2024.