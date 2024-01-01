Welcome to 2024!

With the new year comes new opportunities. A chance to better oneself and aim for the stars.

By now we've all made our new year's resolutions. Whether it be the old chessnuts like losing weight, chasing that dream job, asking that pretty girl out, or shooting for immortality, we've all now set ours.

So too will each and every NRL club.

Not in any real capacity of course, but let's have some fun and look at what your NRL side's new year's resolution should be!

Please take these as the tongue in cheek comment that they are. I've tried to be serious, where possible, but there's still two months until the NRL season kicks off, so let's have a laugh together.