The North Queensland Cowboys have officially confirmed the release of second-rower Jack Gosiewski from the remainder of his contract on compassionate grounds.

A key member of the Cowboys forward pack coming off the interchange bench, Gosiewski's departure comes after he appeared in five games this season.

Ending his run with the Cowboys with 13 club games to his name, he has previously had stints with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons.

First reported by News Corp, his exit will see him join the Brisbane Broncos to move closer to his family.

“We'd would like to thank Jack for his contributions to our club over the last 18 months,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a statement on Sunday evening.

“Jack's experience and work ethic have made him a positive influence on our talented group of young edge forwards.

“We wish Jack and his family the best of luck in the future.”

The confirmation of Gosiewski's departure has been confirmed days after the Cowboys announced Harrison Edwards had signed with them from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Edwards has joined the Townsville-based outfit until at least the end of the 2025 season with a club option to extend his tenure for a further season.

The ex-Bulldogs player has managed 17 NRL games over the course of the past three season and will looking to make an immediate impact under Todd Payten.