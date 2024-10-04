The Melbourne Storm have made ten NRL Grand Final appearances and are gearing up for their 11th against the three-time premiership-winning Penrith Panthers this Sunday.

The Storm have been home to rugby league legends such as Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, and Greg Inglis, who all played crucial roles in securing premierships for the club.

Here is a ranking of every Melbourne Storm grand final performance (from worst to best):

10. 2008 Storm 0 - Manly Sea Eagles 40

The largest winning margin in Grand Final history and the first Grand Final since 1978 where the losing team did not score one point.

9. 2007 Storm 34 - Manly Sea Eagles 8

In a controversial grand final win, the Storm secured victory over Manly, only to be stripped of both their premiership and minor premiership titles due to salary cap breaches. Three years later, in 2010, the NRL officially unawarded the Storm their titles.

8. 2018 Storm 6 - Sydney Roosters 21

The Sydney Roosters capped off a strong season as minor premiers with a dominant performance in the grand final.

7. 2006 Storm 8 - Brisbane Broncos 15

The first-ever grand final that didn't feature any NSW-based teams. Melbourne came into the match as heavy favourites and minor premiers.

6. 2009 Storm 23 - Parramatta Eels 16

In another controversial grand final, the Storm faced a narrow victory, with Greg Inglis sealing the win with a field goal in the 79th minute. However, this title was later stripped from the Storm following salary cap breaches.

5. 2016 Storm 12 - 14 Cronulla Sharks

In a closely fought contest, Cronulla beat Melbourne by just 2 points, thanks to a penalty goal at the start that secured their victory. Storm had two prime opportunities to score in the second half but couldn't put it down.

4. 2012 Storm 14 - 4 Canterbury Bulldogs

In a tightly contested match, the Storm secured their second premiership title after having their titles stripped in 2007 and 2009. This was the first grand final to have a scoreless half of play as all tries were scored in the beginning 40 minutes.

3. 2017 Storm 34 - North Queensland Cowboys 6

In 2017, the Storm finished as minor premiers and faced the Cowboys, who had finished in eighth place but battled their way to the grand final.

2. 1999 Storm 20 - St George Illawarra Dragons 18

The Storm's first premiership was a tightly contested grand final, with the Dragons leading in the first half. Melbourne became the quickest expansion team to win a premiership, achieving this title in just their second year in the NRL.

1.2020 Storm 26 - Penrith Panthers 20

The second grand final ever where both teams scored 20 or more points in each half. Melbourne dominated the first half, leading 22-0. However, Penrith mounted a strong comeback, and with two Storm players sin-binned in the final 10 minutes, the Panthers seized the opportunity. Nathan Cleary scored in the 79th minute but opted to turn down the conversion, allowing for the chance to draw level in the final play and push for extra time.