SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 21: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves of the Roosters is sent to the sin bin by referee Gerard Sutton during the round 11 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Penrith Panthers at Sydney Cricket Ground, on May 21, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Veteran Rooster Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been hit with the latest fine of his 14-year first-grade career after being found guilty of contrary conduct following an incident in Sydney's 32-12 loss to reigning premiers Penrith on Saturday night.

In the 69th minute of the Chooks' defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the 33-year-old was sent to sin-bin after unleashing an expletive-laden tirade against on-field adjudicator Gerard Sutton.

After collecting Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris high as the fellow Kiwi crossed the line to score in the second-half, Waerea-Hargreaves was ushered by Sutton who sought to place the Rotorua-born forward on report.

However, fed up with what was perceived to be biased treatment at the hands of Sutton in the past, Waerea-Hargreaves took the opportunity to clap back at the veteran whistleblower.

"You take every opportunity to put me on report, don't you reckon?" Waerea-Hargreaves queried as Sutton gestured for a report.

"I'm just sayin'. Every time, bro. Every f---ing time. It's not fair, mate."

Not content with calling Sutton into question, the New Zealander added further fuel to the fire.

"No, no, no," he said.

"Every f---ing time, bro. Every time."

While content to channel Gordon Tallis' spray directed at Bill Harrigan in Origin I, 2000, Waerea-Hargreaves has been hit with a financial sanction.

Deemed a Grade One act of Contrary Conduct, the Roosters' elder statesman is facing a fine of $1800 should he plead guilty to this second offence.

Should Waerea-Hargreaves prove content to fight the charge and lose, he will be forced to part with $2500 of his hard-earned.

It is not yet known which direction both Waerea-Hargreaves or the eastern suburbs side are opting towards travelling.