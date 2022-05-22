Veteran Rooster Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been hit with the latest fine of his 14-year first-grade career after being found guilty of contrary conduct following an incident in Sydney's 32-12 loss to reigning premiers Penrith on Saturday night.

In the 69th minute of the Chooks' defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the 33-year-old was sent to sin-bin after unleashing an expletive-laden tirade against on-field adjudicator Gerard Sutton.

After collecting Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris high as the fellow Kiwi crossed the line to score in the second-half, Waerea-Hargreaves was ushered by Sutton who sought to place the Rotorua-born forward on report.

However, fed up with what was perceived to be biased treatment at the hands of Sutton in the past, Waerea-Hargreaves took the opportunity to clap back at the veteran whistleblower.

"You take every opportunity to put me on report, don't you reckon?" Waerea-Hargreaves queried as Sutton gestured for a report.

"I'm just sayin'. Every time, bro. Every f---ing time. It's not fair, mate."

Not content with calling Sutton into question, the New Zealander added further fuel to the fire.

"No, no, no," he said.

"Every f---ing time, bro. Every time."

Embed from Getty Images

While content to channel Gordon Tallis' spray directed at Bill Harrigan in Origin I, 2000, Waerea-Hargreaves has been hit with a financial sanction.

Deemed a Grade One act of Contrary Conduct, the Roosters' elder statesman is facing a fine of $1800 should he plead guilty to this second offence.

Should Waerea-Hargreaves prove content to fight the charge and lose, he will be forced to part with $2500 of his hard-earned.

It is not yet known which direction both Waerea-Hargreaves or the eastern suburbs side are opting towards travelling.