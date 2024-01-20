Eric Grothe was one of the toughest and most powerful wingers to ever grace an NRL field but now he has turned to coaching.

A former winger for the Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters - for a brief period - Grothe played a total of 142 games, scoring 67 tries and 268 points, following in his father's footsteps.

Debuting in 1999, injuries continually hampered Grothe, but in 2005, he was named to Australia's Tri-Nations squad, and the following year, he was one of NSW's best players in their series loss to Queensland.

Last playing in the NRL in 2010 and announcing his retirement from the game (before attempting to resurrect his career in 2014 with the Cronulla Sharks), the former Eel has now been appointed as the new women's head coach for Campbelltown City Kangaroos ahead of the 2024 Macarthur WRL season.

He joins the Kangaroos after helping guide the Camden Rams women's team to the preliminary final last season and will be helping to guide the Kangaroos to the finals after they finished with a 4-6 record in 2023.