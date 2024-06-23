Sydney is set to become the epicentre of a new annual celebration of Indigenous culture in rugby league with the proposed introduction of Eora Round.

Proposed by The Sydney Roosters, Eora Round would be a three-day footy festival at Allianz Stadium, coinciding with the NRL's Indigenous Round. The event, backed by NSW Minister for Sport Steve Kamper, aims to launch in 2025 and is under NRL consideration.

“The Sydney Roosters are delighted to partner with other NRL clubs, Venues NSW, and the NRL to establish what we anticipate will become a premier event during the annual Indigenous Round,” Roosters chief executive Joe Kelly said, speaking with SMH.

“Together, we plan to celebrate and showcase the rich heritage and talent of our Indigenous communities. Our club has a rich heritage and culture that's headlined by incredible Indigenous players who have been leaders both on and off the field. We're committed to celebrating them and our current players to inspire the next generation.”

Venues NSW chairman David Gallop is a strong advocate for the proposal, describing it as “an exciting concept and a great celebration of Indigenous culture in Sydney with some of our other home teams.”

Gallop, recalling his experience with the Indigenous All-Stars, highlighted the pride and unity such events foster.

“We hope the Eora Round develops into a special new marquee event at Allianz Stadium that will celebrate the great contribution of Indigenous athletes to rugby league and bring our whole community closer together.”

The Roosters initially faced challenges attracting support, but South Sydney and new Wests Tigers chief executive Shane Richardson are now on board. The Tigers have agreed to host a home game at Moore Park if the NRL approves the plan.

“Eora Round represents an exciting opportunity to celebrate our incredible Indigenous culture and reinforce Sydney's place as the premier sporting destination in Australia,” NSW Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said.

“These festivals of sport are increasingly popular with the fans and can deliver a real boost to the local Sydney economy.”

At a recent board meeting, the Tigers outlined their stadium strategy, including hosting games at CommBank Stadium and participating in Magic Round, while balancing home games across various venues with substantial government funding for Leichhardt Oval.

Despite their rivalry with the Roosters, South Sydney has shown strong support for the Eora Round.

“We are for anything that increases the profile and stature of the Indigenous Round. It's a hugely important occasion for the game and particularly, our club, so we would want to be involved in anything that elevates the status of the game," Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly stated.

The successful implementation of Eora Round will require coordination with broadcast partners Nine and Fox Sports to ensure compliance with the television rights contract.

The innovative proposal aims to celebrate Indigenous culture and boost Sydney's status as a premier sporting destination, fostering community spirit and pride in rugby league's rich heritage.