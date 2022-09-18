Andrew Fifita held back tears as he farewelled the Cronulla Sharks last night, saying his final goodbyes to the side he won a premiership with before deciding on where he'll finish his first-grade career.

Fifita played just 20 minutes in his Cronulla swan song, crashing out of the finals in straight sets after a 38-12 walloping at the hands of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, leaving the front-rower clubless leading into the Rugby League World Cup.

Selected in Tonga's wider squad, the cult hero would be hoping to get a deal done before the tournament kicks off mid-October, handing him security in case of an injury sustained during the six-week trip to England.

While his former club, the Wests Tigers, have been touted for a reunion, Fox Sports commentator and former Cronulla team mate Michael Ennis has picked a shock landing spot for the former Blue.

“Andrew is a really infectious bloke, he is polarising, there are people who love him and hate him,” Ennis said on Fox Sports.

“But when he is in your organisation you get a real understanding of just how loyal he is as a bloke, and a great trainer for a big man.

“I think he has plenty to give, for 12 months at a place that is lacking experience.”

“I actually think Craig Bellamy might have a look at him down in Melbourne with a number of their big guys moving on.

“A lot of experience going out of their forward pack and knowing the way Craig coaches and how Andrew can respond under coaches like that, I think it’d work.”

Melbourne are losing close to 800 NRL games worth of experience in 2023, losing Jesse and Kenneath Bromwich to the Dolphins along with Queensland back-rower Felise Kaufusi, while Brandon Smith makes the move to Bondi to join the Sydney Roosters.

Ennis hasn't ruled out a return to Concord for the hulking forward, and has also listed a reunion with former Wests Tigers prop Aaron Woods at the Dragons as a possibility.

“I think he is happy with either… but he has spoken previously about the Tigers, he came from the Wests Tigers and boy they could do with some help,” Ennis said.

“He’d have to be a chance of going there and doing a job.

“The other area is the Dragons because they have signed a number of forwards who just haven’t been able to deliver.

“Only 45 minutes down the road from Cronulla and he could certainly add some starch to their pack.”

Fifita's twin David is also off-contract having announced his departure from Wakefield, leading into the possibility of linking up together, whether it be in the NRL or the Super League.