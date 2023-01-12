Former Cronulla Sharks premiership winner Michael Ennis is back in the Shire, switching out of his role at the Parramatta Eels.

The Sharks confirmed the news on Friday morning, with Ennis to be responsible for overseeing the Sharks pathways coaching program. According to an official club statement, he will ensure it aligns with NRL systems and processes while conducting intensive coaching with the club's elite academy players.

Ennis' role will also be in assisting the recruitment and player retention on the pathways system, which is currently led by junior recruitment manager Glenn Brailey.

Ennis said in the club statement that the Sharks are heading in the right direction.

“Craig (Fitzgibbon) and (CEO) Dino (Mezzatesta) have the Club heading in the right direction and I'm excited about this opportunity,” Ennis said.

“We have great potential here at the Sharks and in the Sutherland Shire, with an extremely strong local junior league and plenty of very talented kids from age 13 right through to the 20-year-olds playing Jersey Flegg.

“I'm really passionate about junior pathways and my job will be to ensure the Sharks youngsters have a healthy environment. I love watching and helping kids chasing their NRL dreams."

He also told The Daily Telegraph that he is excited to be wearing a Sharks shirt again.

“It felt so nice to have the Sharks shirt on again and driving through the gates,” Ennis said.

“I got really excited about it when Fitzy rang to return to the club that is so special to me."

Head coach Craig Fitzgibbon, who is coming off a stellar first season in charge where the Sharks finished in the top four, said he was excited to have Ennis on board.

“I'm excited to have Mick on board,” Fitzgibbon said.

“He was a premiership-winning player here at the Sharks in 2016, and since retiring he's maintained a close involvement in the game through his Fox Sports commentary and as an NRL coaching consultant.

“Mick is a local resident with a keen interest in junior league and has a passion for coaching. Our young pathway and academy players will definitely benefit from his knowledge and experience.”