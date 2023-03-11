England captain and former New Zealand Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins has announced his retirement from rugby league after 16 seasons.

A two-time English Super League Man of Steel award winner, Tomkins joined the NRL from the Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2013 season for a world-record fee at the time ($1.5 million).

Although he was signed on a three-year contract, Tomkins would only last two years in the NRL- 2014 and 2015. He returned to England at the end due to injury and homesickness, and never returned to the Australian competition.

During these seasons he would go on to make 37 appearances and score 14 tries for the Kiwi club, however his time in the NRL was disappointing not only for himself but the Warrior fan base.

Despite being considered a flop, Tomkins admitted in 2017 that he had no regrets about his time with the Warriors. The Warriors failed to make the finals in the two seasons with Tomkins on their roster.

The English fullback is currently with the Catalans Dragons, a team he has been with since 2019. Having begun his professional career in 2008, Tomkins announced his retirement today after 16 seasons.

"Unfortunately this is going to be my last season on the field," Tomkins said in a statement.

"I can't do it much longer. I still love the game, I'm still passionate about the game, I want to play and the rest of my body is saying to continue, but I've got that many issues in my left knee now that I can't go much longer.

“I've always given 100% when I've gone on the field. It's a strange feeling knowing that it's coming to an end. Even speaking about it, it doesn't quite feel real yet.

"I've got nothing to lose and this year I want to go out as a winner. I've been very lucky to win things in my career, but my hunger now is exactly the same as it was all those years ago when I had no beard and a dodgy mullet."