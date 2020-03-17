The Rugby Football League and Super League have announced on Monday that they have decided to suspend their respective seasons until April 3 due to the spread of coronavirus.

Despite many major sports in the UK being halted due to the virus, there was a round of Challenge Cup matches this weekend.

The change in government advice to avoid all mass gatherings led the RFL to change course and halt all levels of the sport.

These are unprecedented times, and they present significant financial and commercial implications for rugby league, which will be further considered during the period of suspension,” the RFL and Super League said in a joint statement.

“Super League is also an international competition, and consideration has to be given to our clubs in Canada (Toronto Wolfpack) and France (Catalan Dragons), particularly around travel restrictions and scheduling fixtures.”

“Player welfare and maintaining the integrity of the competition are key concerns moving forward. Equally our responsibilities to rugby league communities remain front of mind for all of us.”

No players in rugby league have tested positive for COVID-19, however Toronto Wolfpack have said that four players are in self-isolation after presenting symptoms and have stood down their playing squad due to this.