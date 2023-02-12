St Helens coach Paul Wellens is hopeful his side will be full-strength for next week's World Club Challenge against Penrith even though Joe Batchelor limped off early in their clash against the Dragons.

Starting in the second-row alongside Sione Mata'utia, Batchelor was forced off in the opening minutes of the clash after being caught awkwardly in a tackle during the 30-18 win, and was replaced by former Wests' forward Curtis Sironen for the remainder of the match.

It's an unhappy homecoming of sorts for Batchelor, who spent 2015 in Australia playing for Bathurst St Patricks as a 20-year-old, before returning to England and becoming a dual premiership-winner with St Helens.

However, despite the boot, coach Wellens is confident Batchelor will be available next week.

“He was put in a boot by the physios more so as a precaution," Wellens said post-match.

“Until we get him checked out, Joe is pretty confident there is no serious damage there.

"Given the game and the way it was going, there was no need to force him to go back out there.”

Second try for Joe Batchelor, putting The Red Devils to the sword! 🤺 pic.twitter.com/NOslailQFp — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) September 17, 2022

The potential injury levels the playing field to an extent as Penrith back-rower Liam Martin continues to battle a shoulder injury that could rule the Kangaroo out of contention for the match.

While Luke Garner is expected to fill the void left by Viliame Kikau on the left edge, both Chris Smith and Zac Hosking are on standby if Martin is unavailable.

The Panthers have never won a World Club Challenge in their history, losing in both 1991 and 2004, however the back-to-back premiers are set to start as raging favourites, especially with the mercury set to climb to 36 degrees Celsius that day in Penrith.

It's a stalk contrast to the highs of 12 the St Helens outfit would've endured at home.