English Super League club Hull FC have confirmed the twin signings of Jed Cartwright and Treigh Stewart.

Cartwright, who was with the Newcastle Knights this season, has been granted a release from the remainder of his NRL playing contract to take up the deal.

The back-rower who can also slot into the centres has 90 NRL games under his belt since making a debut in 2017.

“I'm feeling fit and firing after playing a handful of games for the Knights in the NRL in the first half of the year. The body's feeling good, so I'm ready to rip in when I arrive in England," Cartwright said in a statement confirming the signings.

“A tough, physical game is what I'm expecting in Super League judging by the feedback I have received from some of the boys who've played over there at the Knights.

“I feel like those are the sort of games that I really enjoy, so I'm really excited for the experience.

“The atmosphere over in England looks special – I can't wait to be a part of it all.”

Stewart, on the other hand, had been playing at the Brisbane Tigers before signing on with Hull FC. A former Dragons' junior, the highly-rated youngster is yet to make an NRL debut and has failed to kick on in the Australian game despite his promise.

A fullback and winger, the club said Stewart will provide "impressive depth" to the club, with the 23-year-old having played 47 games throughout his time in the NSW and Queensland Cup.

Stewart has not missed a game in the QLD Cup this season with the Brisbane Tigers.

“It's a big step for myself to come over to play in Super League but it's something I'm excited for," Stewart said.

“To be able to make my first-grade debut at some stage is going to be pretty big for me. I've played a couple of trial matches in both Queensland and New South Wales Cup competitions, so to be able to come over to Super League and make my first-grade debut is going to be a special achievement for me.

“The physicality in the Q Cup is totally different to the NSW Cup and I think that will prepare me well for playing in Super League, where there is a similar level of physicality.

“I played against St Helens for the Dragons in a trial match last year and that showed me a lot about what the physicality of Super League teams is like, but it's a challenge I feel ready for, having played a fair amount of games for Brisbane Tigers this year.”

The English club confirmed both players have signed 18-month deals which will see them link up with the black and whites until the end of 2025.

The signings come shortly after John Cartwright took over as the head coach at the club.

Hull FC currently sit in 11th place on the Super League table and will be desperate to steer clear before the end of the campaign.